Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office Hosts Awareness Event For Civil Society On Human Rights
Date
12/9/2024 5:16:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan
(Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, continues efforts to raise awareness
about human rights protection and Promotion through events across
the country, Azernews reports.
As part of the 2024 action plan, a recent awareness-raising
seminar at the Ombudsman's Office focused on protecting the rights
of persons with disabilities, promoting equality, and combating
discrimination. The event was attended by representatives from
civil society institutions and regional Ombudsman centers,
including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Zaur Valimammedli, Head of the Department for Cooperation with
International Organizations and Civil Society Institutions,
highlighted the Ombudsman's role in fostering human rights
practices nationally and internationally. He emphasized the
establishment of monitoring groups under the Constitutional Law
amendments to oversee the implementation of the Convention on the
Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Convention on the
Rights of the Child. Valimammedli called for strengthened
collaboration with civil society to enhance the effectiveness of
these initiatives.
The seminar featured presentations by Ombudsman's Office staff
Shahla Aslanova and Sevinj Shener, who discussed monitoring
activities related to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with
Disabilities, equality promotion, and discrimination prevention.
The event also included an interactive exchange of views with
participants, encouraging dialogue and cooperation for advancing
human rights.
