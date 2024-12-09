Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office Hosts Awareness Event For Civil Society On Human Rights

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, continues efforts to raise awareness about human rights protection and through events across the country, Azernews reports.

As part of the 2024 action plan, a recent awareness-raising seminar at the Ombudsman's Office focused on protecting the rights of persons with disabilities, promoting equality, and combating discrimination. The event was attended by representatives from civil society institutions and regional Ombudsman centers, including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Zaur Valimammedli, Head of the Department for Cooperation with International Organizations and Civil Society Institutions, highlighted the Ombudsman's role in fostering human rights practices nationally and internationally. He emphasized the establishment of monitoring groups under the Constitutional Law amendments to oversee the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Valimammedli called for strengthened collaboration with civil society to enhance the effectiveness of these initiatives.

The seminar featured presentations by Ombudsman's Office staff Shahla Aslanova and Sevinj Shener, who discussed monitoring activities related to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, equality promotion, and discrimination prevention. The event also included an interactive exchange of views with participants, encouraging dialogue and cooperation for advancing human rights.