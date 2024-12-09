Tuebora Announces Early Access Launch Of Asktuebora AI Agents For IGA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AI Agents to Revolutionize Identity Governance by Automating Complex and Time-Consuming Processes

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tuebora Announces Early Access Launch of AskTuebora AI Agents for IGAAI Agents to Revolutionize Identity Governance by Automating Complex and Time-Consuming ProcessesTuebora Inc., a leading innovator in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solutions, is proud to announce the early access launch of AI Agents for IGA. These agents are designed to transform the IGA landscape by automating traditionally complex processes, including application onboarding, lifecycle management, access certification , SOD management, and the configuration and handling of requests across various systems and data platforms. This breakthrough innovation simplifies the design, development, and deployment of IGA use cases, enabling organizations to achieve unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness.The Problem: Complexity and High Costs in IGA DeploymentSuccessfully deploying an IGA solution involves numerous stakeholders, ranging from IAM Program Owner, IAM engineers, Application owners, Supervisors, Auditors, Support personnel to business end-users. Each role requires specific training and keeping everyone updated on user interface (UI) changes and evolving processes is a constant challenge.The complexity of translating business requirements into actionable workflows often necessitates highly skilled personnel, resulting in a significant and recurring cost burden. Moreover, ensuring that all users-from technical staff to auditors-can interact with IGA solutions smoothly and effectively has long been a daunting task, creating friction that slows down deployments and increases expenses.The Solution: AI-Driven IGA Simplification with AskTuebora AgentsTuebora addresses these challenges with its innovative AskTuebora AI Agents, redefining how organizations approach IGA processes. These agents leverage natural language interactions, enabling users to communicate their business needs in plain language. Whether it's simple queries or complex workflows, AskTuebora Agents interpret requirements into actionable steps, delivering precision and efficiency at every stage.Key Benefits of AskTuebora Agents:.Interactive and Jargon-Free: Eliminates the need for users to navigate complex UIs or decipher technical terms..Adaptive Learning: Continuously improves through user feedback, better anticipating and addressing unique organizational needs..Simplified Deployments: Translates configuration requirements into intuitive flows, streamlining implementation and reducing lead times..Enhanced Customer Experience: Improves insights, boosts productivity, and minimizes reliance on manual interventions..Cost Reduction: Significantly lowers training and operational costs by automating tasks traditionally handled by large teams.AskTuebora Agents act as“knowledge workers,” automating processes from routine tasks to intricate configurations. By facilitating better decision-making and adapting dynamically to user needs, these agents ensure faster, smoother, and more cost-effective IGA deployments.“We are thrilled to announce the early access launch of AskTuebora IGA Agents and bring this transformative technology to the IGA space. With AskTuebora Agents, we will witness a dramatic shift in how deployments are planned, budgeted, and executed,” said Sanjay Nadimpalli , CEO of Tuebora Inc.“Customers and service providers can accomplish more with AI Agents than with an army of trained personnel. These 'knowledge workers' automate everything from routine tasks to complex operations, enabling smarter decision-making and adapting to the unique needs of each organization. This is the future of IGA.”AskTuebora Agents represent a significant leap forward in automating and simplifying IGA processes, helping organizations achieve faster deployments, reduced costs, and improved operational efficiency. By removing friction from complex workflows and providing a seamless user experience, Tuebora is setting a new standard in identity governance.Tuebora is committed to continually advancing its AI-driven solutions, ensuring organizations remain ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of identity governance. This launch is just the beginning, with future updates and capabilities already in development to expand the scope and impact of AskTuebora AI Agents.To learn more about AskTuebora AI Agents and how they can transform your IGA processes, visit Tuebora's website or contact us at ....Date: December 9, 2024Location: Fremont, CAContact: Lewis Bolla, Tuebora Inc. | ...

