(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2024 Brasileirão concluded with Botafogo clinching their third national title. This achievement showcases the power of individual effort and team cohesion.



The Brazilian Confederation (CBF ) recognized outstanding performances across various categories, highlighting the league's competitive spirit.



Botafogo's dominance was evident in the ideal team selection. Five of their players made the cut, reflecting the club's commitment to nurturing talent.



This success story demonstrates how freedom to excel can lead to remarkable achievements. Luiz Henrique emerged as the league's standout player.



Luiz Henrique emerged as the league's standout player. His impressive stats of seven goals and three assists in 36 games earned him the title of best player. This recognition underscores the importance of personal drive and skill development.







Artur Jorge's leadership as Botafogo's coach proved instrumental in their success. Under his guidance, the team amassed 79 points with 23 wins. This accomplishment highlights the value of effective management and player autonomy.

Key Highlights of Awards and Recognitions in the League

The top scorer award was shared by Alerrandro and Yuri Alberto, both netting 15 goals. This joint recognition emphasizes the league's competitive nature and the players' individual prowess.



The award now honors Roberto Dinamite, celebrating the legacy of Brazilian football. Seventeen-year-old Estevão from Palmeiras claimed the breakthrough player award.



His remarkable performance, with 13 goals and nine assists, proves that age is no barrier to success. This recognition encourages young talents to pursue their dreams without limitations.



Rodrigo Garro of Corinthians won the fan-favorite award through public voting. This democratic process allows fans to actively participate in recognizing excellence. It also incentivizes players to connect with their supporters.



Alerrandro's bicycle kick goal for Vitória was voted the most beautiful. This recognition celebrates individual creativity and skill on the field. It encourages players to push their boundaries and attempt spectacular plays.



The "Not Just Football" award recognized clubs and players who assisted flood victims in Rio Grande do Sul. This voluntary action demonstrates how individuals and organizations can address societal challenges without government intervention.



Bahia received the fair play award for their respectful conduct. This recognition emphasizes the importance of self-regulation and personal responsibility in maintaining order on the pitch. It proves that success and sportsmanship can coexist.



The 2024 Brasileirão Awards celebrate meritocracy, individual achievement, and voluntary cooperation. These principles not only enhance the beautiful game but also reflect the values of a free and prosperous society.

Botafogo, the champions of the competition, had five players representing the team among the 11 chosen:







Goalkeeper: John (Botafogo )



Center-backs: Alexander Barbosa (Botafogo) and Bastos (Botafogo)



Right-back: Wesley (Flamengo)



Left-back: Bernabei (Internacional)



Defensive midfielders: Gerson (Flamengo) and Marlon Freitas (Botafogo)



Midfielders: Rodrigo Garro (Corinthians) and Alan Patrick (Internacional)

Forwards: Luiz Henrique (Botafogo) and Estêvão (Palmeiras)



This selection highlights Botafogo's dominance in the Brasileirão, with five players making the cut. The team's success is reflected in their strong representation across all positions, from defense to attack.