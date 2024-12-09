Jordan increasingly relies on technology for both government, private sector services

(MENAFN) As Jordan increasingly relies on for both and private sector services, the need to strengthen cybersecurity has become more urgent. In response, the National Cybersecurity Center has developed standards and controls to protect digital systems from threats. Additionally, the Jordanian National Cybersecurity Framework 2024 has been introduced as a comprehensive guide for entities interacting with ministries and government bodies, ensuring adherence to global best practices. With the expansion of digital government services, which simplify citizens' lives, comes the necessity to enhance security awareness among individuals and institutions. This is crucial for safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring business continuity. In recent years, Jordan has launched numerous national initiatives and training programs to build the capacity of youth and employees in cybersecurity, equipping them to counter rising digital threats and bolster the country's ability to respond to cyberattacks.



Cyberattacks are a constant and evolving threat, requiring organizations to develop effective responses. A structured IT security incident response is essential to strengthen defenses and increase resilience to future threats. Although organizations often aim to quickly resume normal operations post-attack, the first few days are vital for documenting lessons learned. These insights into the attack and the security infrastructure help to strengthen defenses and improve preparedness for future threats. According to the 2024 IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, the Middle East and Africa accounted for 7% of global cyber incidents in 2023. These incidents included malware (50%), denial-of-service attacks, email phishing, and unauthorized server access (17% each). The financial and insurance sectors were the most targeted, followed by transport, energy, and professional sectors. Saudi Arabia experienced the highest number of incidents, with 40% of the regional attacks.



These statistics emphasize the challenges faced in the region and highlight the need for stronger cyber defenses and the adoption of advanced strategies to counteract evolving threats. Regional cooperation between institutions and governments, especially in the Middle East, is crucial for sharing threat intelligence and coordinating responses, which will improve infrastructure and preparedness for cross-border cyber threats. Cyberattacks targeting public and private institutions in the region underline the importance of adopting advanced technologies and building resilient defenses to protect sensitive systems and data.

