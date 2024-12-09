EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Ines Brückel becomes new CFO at Basler AG

09.12.2024 / 10:06 CET/CEST

Ines Brückel becomes new CFO at Basler AG

Ahrensburg, December 9, 2024 – Basler AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, is today announcing the appointment of Ines Brückel as the company's new CFO. Mrs Ines Brückel is appointed to the Management Board of Basler AG with effect from January 1st, 2025. The 43-year-old will take up the position of Chief Financial Officer at the beginning of the new year, with responsibility for Finance, Legal, IT/SAP and Administration. In the future, the CEO, Dietmar Ley, will be responsible for the areas of research and development, the product business, human resources and organizational development. The Deputy CEO, Hardy Mehl, currently CFO/COO, will assume responsibility for global marketing, communications and the digital customer journey from 1 January 2025 and will continue to head operations and investor relations. Prior to joining Basler AG, Ines Brückel worked for KPMG and held senior finance positions in the finance departments of major international technology companies. She has a university degree in business administration with a focus on finance, investments and marketing, as well as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) qualification.

"We are very pleased that we have been able to win Mrs Brückel with her many years of experience for this position on the Board and look forward to working with her and the fresh ideas she will bring to Basler AG in the future," says Norbert Basler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basler AG is a leading international expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad portfolio of image processing hardware and software. Basler works with customers to solve their vision application problems and develops customized products and solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany and at other sales and development locations in Europe, Asia and North America.



