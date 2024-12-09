7 Dead, 1 Missing After Fishing Boat Capsizes In S. Korea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Seven people died and one person remained unaccounted for after a fishing boat capsized off South Korea's southeastern coast on Monday.

According to the Korean Coast Guard, the eight were crew members aboard the 29-ton Geumgwang when the fishing vessel collided with a 456-ton cargo ship and capsized in waters near Gyeongju, about 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In February 2023, nine fishermen went missing after their boat capsized off South Korea's southwestern coast.

