Media reports journalists expelled from German-Chinese meeting

(MENAFN) During a meeting in Beijing on Monday, German Foreign Annalena Baerbock accused China of contributing to the Ukraine conflict by allegedly supplying military support to Russia, including drones and other weaponry. Baerbock reiterated Germany's claims that China was providing such aid, although she did not provide evidence for these accusations.



Following her remarks, Chinese security forces reportedly expelled German journalists from the meeting, and the talks continued behind closed doors, with no joint press conference or statement afterwards. Baerbock had also criticized China before her trip for potentially aiding Russia, calling on the international community to pressure China into seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict.



China strongly rejected these accusations, insisting it had never provided lethal weapons to any party involved in the conflict and controlled military exports responsibly. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that China is committed to peace and encouraged Germany to build relations based on mutual respect, free from third-party influence.

