Portuguese footballer Luis Nani announces retirement from professional football

(MENAFN) Portuguese footballer Luis Nani announced his retirement at the age of 38 on Sunday, bringing an end to a distinguished 19-year playing career. In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, Nani expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout his career, stating, "The time has come to say goodbye, I have decided to finish my career as a professional player." Reflecting on his journey, he added, "It’s been an amazing ride… Thank you to everyone who helped and supported me through the highs and lows during a career that lasted over 20 years and gave me so many unforgettable memories."



Nani's career began in 2005 with Sporting CP, and he went on to play for several prestigious clubs, including Manchester United, Fenerbahce, Valencia, Lazio, Orlando City, Venezia, Melbourne Victory, Adana Demirspor, and Estrela Amadora. His time at Manchester United was particularly successful, where he helped the club win four Premier League titles, a FIFA Club World Cup, and a UEFA Champions League trophy, becoming a key figure in their success.



In addition to his club achievements, Nani also made significant contributions to Portugal’s national team. He was part of the squad that won the UEFA EURO 2016 title, cementing his place in the history of Portuguese football. His career, marked by his skill as a left winger and his ability to deliver in key moments, has earned him admiration and respect across the footballing world.



Now retired, Nani looks forward to new ventures, stating, "Time to turn a new leaf and focus on new goals and dreams." His retirement closes the chapter on an illustrious career filled with accomplishments and unforgettable moments for both club and country.

MENAFN09122024000045015839ID1108970206