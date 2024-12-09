MEBAA Show 2024 Kicks Off Tomorrow, Showcasing Leadership And Innovation In Business Aviation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Milestone tenth edition will bring record number of new participants ready to redefine the industry's future

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – 9 December 2024 – The MEBAA Show, the foremost business in the Middle East and North Africa, will kick off tomorrow (Tuesday 10th December) at Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site.

Over three days, the 2024 edition will unite visitors from over 95 countries, solidifying Dubai's role as a global business aviation hub at a time when the sector is experiencing rapid growth. With a refreshed agenda and expanded features, it aims to drive innovation and tackle key challenges facing the industry.

Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of MEBAA - the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association, commented: 'The milestone tenth edition of the MEBAA Show reflects the remarkable growth and evolution of the business aviation sector across the Middle East and North Africa. This year, we are bringing together a record number of participants and unveiling new platforms that will spark innovation, foster collaboration, and drive the industry forward. As we continue to address key challenges and explore transformative solutions, the MEBAA Show remains a vital hub for global industry leaders to shape the future of business aviation and strengthen the region's position as a global aviation hub.'

This year's tenth edition will welcome a diverse range of more than 145 local, regional and global exhibitors, with over 65 first-time exhibitors, setting a record for the event and promising unparalleled opportunities for networking and discovery. Leading business aviation companies exhibiting at the show include Chapman Freeborn, Citadel Completions, DC Aviation Al-Futtaim VIP Terminal, Duncan Aviation, Empire Aviation Group, Gogo Business Aviation, Greenpoint Technologies, Honeywell International, Jet Aviation, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), LunaJets, UAS International Trip Support, Victor, and more.

Paras P. Dhamecha, Founder and Managing Director of Empire Aviation Group, comments: 'At Empire Aviation, we believe private aviation is built on professional-personal relationships and trust, and so the opportunity to meet face to face at MEBAA 2024 with our aircraft owners, charter clients and aviation partners is very important. Of course, the MEBAA show also provides the perfect opportunity to connect with new people and companies, and industry innovations. The MEBAA show also serves as a fantastic stage to introduce Empire Aviation and our team both to regional and international industry players, while also sharing our unique story and supporting the vision to make Dubai the aviation capital of the world.'



Attendees will see the launch of new initiatives and deals, as well as hear from more than 55 top executives and innovators – more than 70% c-suite speakers – at the BizAv Talks conference. As a key highlight at the show, content will focus on daily themes: The Next Frontier of Business Aviation; Driving a Sustainable Future for BizAv; and The Business of Business Aviation and NextGen Leaders. Top industry names on the agenda include: David Van Den Langenbergh, Chief Industry Affairs Officer of Luxaviation Group; Walid Alrahmani, Assistant Director General Strategy & International Affairs of General Civil Aviation Authority, UAE; Youssef Mouallem, Executive Vice President-International of Vista; Joanne Goodall, Chief Executive Officer – Europe of TAG Aviation Europe; and Kurt Edwards, Director General of IBAC; among others.

The static display will be a major highlight of the MEBAA Show, featuring 30 aircraft from leading names such as Airbus Corporate Jets, Boeing Business Jets, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Gulfstream, Textron, RoyalJet, Qatar Executive, VISTA, Falcon, Comlux, Aloula Aviation and more. Notably, 12 exhibitors will display their aircraft at the event for the first time.

Youssef Mouallem, Executive Vice President – International at Vista, also commented: 'In a region where rapid access to global markets is vital, our commitment to supporting growth and success resonates deeply with businesses. MEBAA is a pivotal event for Vista, providing a platform to showcase our unique approach to meeting the ever-evolving needs of our corporate and individual members, and foster valuable industry connections. As a crucial market in our growth strategy, the Middle East values private aviation not just as a symbol of status but as a critical business tool. Meeting clients in person at MEBAA enables us to listen to their needs and demonstrate how our advanced fleet and flexible services can deliver the efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity that is essential for them.'

Other key highlights include the Startup Hub, a brand-new platform for global startups to showcase innovations and connect with the business aviation sector, as well as the newly launched Advanced Air Mobility pavilion showcasing eVTOL technologies, and the returning Next Gen Leaders platform, offering an interactive half-day programme for students exploring a future in business aviation. Meanwhile, the new Luxury Boulevard, sponsored by Falcon, will bring a dedicated showcase of the world's most esteemed luxury brands alongside the iconic business jets at the static display.

Collaboration is at the heart of the MEBAA Show, supported by platforms such as the Operators Programme, sponsored by Saudia Private Aviation, and the Platinum Guest Programme, sponsored by Falcon, set to forge potential partnerships and lasting relationships. The AI-powered MEBAA Connect matchmaking app will also serve as a vital tool to increase lead generation, pre-schedule meetings, view agendas and much more.

The MEBAA Show 2024 will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

Partners for this year's event include 4Air, Air BP, AIX Investment Group, DarGlobal, DC Aviation, JETEX, Lufthansa Technik, MD Onboard, Saudia Private Aviation.