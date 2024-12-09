'Doha Forum A Global Platform For Diplomacy'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar is playing a vital role by hosting the Doha Forum as it gathers several intellectuals from all around the world to discuss the most relevant issues.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the forum yesterday, Ahmet Uysal, Professor of International Relations and Sociology in Istanbul University and Director of Turkish Cultural Center, said,“Doha Forum has become a global for and discussion. We have noticed that the forum is not only for debates but also for concrete action where policymakers come together.”

"Qatar proudly gathers the intellectuals from all around the world to discuss very important issues every year. The popularity is already growing and we also see a big achievement from the forum. It is a good example of active Qatari diplomacy which is also very close to Turkiye's foreign policy and diplomacy. Both countries have close ties and are in sync with each other and we wish the best that it continues every year,” he added.

President and CEO of American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera), Sean C Carroll, talking to The Peninsula, said, Doha Forum is a good platform to meet people working on issues. Anera works on the ground with partners in Palestine (West Bank and Gaza), Lebanon and Jordan. It mobilises resources for immediate emergency relief and for sustainable, long-term health, education, and economic development.

He noted,“We hope for a ceasefire in Gaza and have been hoping for it for 14 months. In Gaza the humanitarian crisis is unprecedented for the population. The recovery and reconstruction needs are not just unprecedented but unfathomable. It's hard to see how Palestinians can recover and rebuild but our staff in Gaza and all of the partners that we work with are determined, ready and willing that once there is a ceasefire and some political space to do the work of humanitarian assistance and human development.“We are having good conversations with people here at the Doha Forum who agree with that and are working towards it. Therefore, it's a good opportunity for us to strategise and share best practices.” He said Qatar plays a leading role in mediation globally. "I applaud the work of Qatar as a mediator not just in the Palestine context but in many other around the world." It's good for us to be here and learn from their example and their leadership, he added.