Experts At Doha Forum Call For Turning AI Into Tool For Benefit Of Humanity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Experts and specialists in artificial intelligence (AI) have called for thinking about how to turn this into a tool that benefits all of humanity, with a focus on bridging digital divide, combating cybercrime, and establishing regulatory frameworks to ensure its responsible use. This was discussed during a session held yesterday as part of the Doha Forum 2024, titled“The Geopolitics of Artificial Intelligence.” The session explored the geopolitical implications of this emerging technology, its growing influence on global power dynamics, its transformative potential to improve quality of life, and the challenges posed by its rapid expansion.

Featuring President of World Economic Forum H E Borge Brende, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization H E Deemah Al Yahya, and Co-Head of the Goldman Sachs Global Institute and President of Global Affairs Jared Cohen, the session focused on finding a balance between the opportunities AI presents and the challenges it imposes, particularly amid the rising geopolitical rivalry between major powers such as the United States and China.

The session emphasised that countries that effectively invest in AI will see a boost in their global influence, while those that fall behind in this area may face negative impacts on their economic and social stability.

Brende explained that countries with the financial resources and energy capacity to develop AI will be better positioned to lead in this field.

He pointed out that developing countries face significant challenges due to a lack of basic infrastructure, such as electricity and internet access, which limits their ability to participate in the global technological revolution.

Al Yahya highlighted the significant gap in access to modern technology between countries. She explained that the digital divide, particularly in regions like Africa, poses a major obstacle to utilizing AI, stating that in Africa, only 20% of the population has access to the internet, explaining that without electricity or infrastructure, AI cannot become a tool for progress, and that this gap threatens to exclude millions of young people with exceptional technical abilities.

Cohen addressed the risks posed by cybercrime, noting that losses from these crimes could reach $10 trillion annually by 2025. He emphasised that major powers like the US and China must agree on strong measures to combat these crimes.