eToro and ADX partner to expand investment opportunities in the UAE

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Abu Dhabi, 09 December 2024 – eToro, the trading and investing platform, and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced today the signature of an agreement to add a number of ADX-listed stocks to the eToro platform.

Starting in 2025, eToro’s users will be able to invest in a number of ADX-listed companies across various sectors, including energy, real estate, banking, finance, technology, and healthcare, thereby further diversifying their portfolio with one of the world’s fastest-growing exchanges that ranks among the top 20 globally in terms of market capitalization. Since 2021, the ADX General Index has achieved a remarkable 75% growth, placing it among the top four exchanges globally in market performance.

"Yoni Assia, Co-Founder and CEO at eToro, said: “We are excited to announce our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, enabling eToro users to trade ADX-listed stocks. Since our founding in 2007, we’ve built a global, multi-asset investment offering and today offer our users from 75 countries the ability to trade in equities from more than 20 stock exchanges.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “ADX is dedicated to connecting global investors with opportunities in one of the region’s most dynamic markets. Our partnership with eToro will provide seamless access to leading ADX-listed companies across key sectors for over 38 million registered users on eToro, enhancing market liquidity and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier destination for international investment.”

George Naddaf, Managing Director, Business Development for the MENA region at eToro said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with the ADX during Abu Dhabi Finance Week. This marks eToro's first anniversary as a licensed broker serving the needs of retail investors in the UAE. Our data indicates that currently only 42% of UAE retail investors have exposure to ADX-listed stocks. However, there is a strong sense of optimism, with 80% anticipating market growth within the next year. This collaboration enables both our local and global users to capitalize on the region's growth trajectory and aligns with our commitment to supporting the UAE’s economic vision.”





