Workers at Volkswagen brace to begin rolling strikes at 9 factories in Germany

(MENAFN) Workers at Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, are preparing to begin rolling strikes at nine factories in Germany on Monday, marking the second time in a week that industrial action will take place. These strikes coincide with the fourth round of negotiations over wage cuts and potential factory closures, creating a tense backdrop for the ongoing discussions.



The IG Metall union, which represents the majority of Volkswagen employees, is firmly opposed to the company's proposal for a 10 percent pay cut aimed at maintaining competitiveness. The union's demands include keeping all 10 factories in Germany open and providing job security for the approximately 130,000 workers employed by the company.



The four-hour strikes will begin at the Wolfsburg plant at 12:30 p.m. (11:30 GMT), coinciding with the final round of negotiations set to take place at the Volkswagen Arena in the city. The strike action will affect nine plants across Germany, including those in Wolfsburg, Zwickau, Hanover, Emden, Kassel-Buntal, Braunschweig, Salzgitter, Chemnitz, and Dresden. The Osnabrück plant, however, is not included in the collective agreement.



Unlike the strikes on December 2, which saw 100,000 workers walk off production lines for a two-hour period, this round of strikes will last four hours. Volkswagen reported minimal production losses after the first day of action, with a company spokesman stating that the consequences of the strike were "limited."

