Araghchi discusses Syrian conflict in Doha, Assad expresses disappointment over army's performance

(MENAFN) Araghchi traveled to Doha on Sunday for discussions with his Russian and Turkish counterparts regarding the Syrian conflict. At the same time, Qatar was hosting the Doha Forum, which saw the participation of foreign ministers from various nations, including Saudi Arabia.



“The central issue for the nations present in Qatar was ‘why did the Syrian withdraw so rapidly?’ Their resistance was brief,” Araghchi shared on a special TV program. He further remarked, “The speed of events caught everyone off guard.”



The senior stated, “From my perspective, the Syrian Army was defeated by psychological warfare rather than an actual military confrontation on the ground.”



Araghchi also mentioned that during his talks with President Bashar Assad in Damascus on December 1, the Syrian leader expressed astonishment over the Army’s underperformance and voiced his dissatisfaction.



President Assad departed the country on Sunday morning after HTS militants entered Damascus. Later that evening, the Kremlin revealed that Russia had granted amnesty to Assad, and both he and his family were in Moscow.

MENAFN09122024000045016755ID1108969906