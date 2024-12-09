Biden addresses Syria crisis after Assad's ouster

(MENAFN) US Leader Joe Biden is expected to make a statement on Sunday, regarding the situation in Syria, the White House announced, following an emergency meeting to discuss the unexpected ousting of President Bashar al-Assad.



The broadcasted remarks are scheduled for 1:00 PM (1800 GMT) "on the latest developments in Syria."



So far, the United States has kept a relatively low profile in its response, while other global leaders have called for peace, praising the downfall of Assad and advocating for a resolution to bring stability to the war-torn nation.



Earlier, Biden convened "with his national security team this morning to get an update on the situation in Syria," National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett shared on X.



Assad's reported exit comes just under two weeks after the militant Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group launched a rapid rebel offensive, breaking more than fifty years of Assad family rule and opening new fronts in the civil war.



Early on Sunday, they declared they had entered Damascus and that Assad had fled, sparking celebrations across the country and a raid on Assad's opulent residence.

