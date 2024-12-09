عربي


INDIA Bloc Mps Protest Over Adani Issue In Parliament Complex

12/9/2024 2:07:26 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Leaders of some INDIA bloc parties on Monday protested inside Parliament complex and raised slogans to demand a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani issue.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with MPs of other opposition parties stood outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans of“Modi, Adani ek hain” and“we want justice”.

The Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party were not part of the protest. The BJP has been alleging that the INDIA bloc is disintegrating.

However, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said“all is well” in the opposition bloc.

MPs of the Left, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD and NCP were among those who raised slogans and demanded a discussion and a probe into the Adani Group.

The protest took place in front of the steps of Parliament's Makar Dwar and not on the steps leading to it following an advisory by the Lok Sabha Secretariat not to protest on the steps.

The protesting MPs lined up in front of the Samvidhan Sadan and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani.

The opposition protests on the Adani issue have been taking place inside Parliament complex ever since the start of the winter session.

The Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe following the indictment of Adani and other company officials in a US court.

The Congress has said Adani's indictment“vindicates” its demand for a JPC probe into the various“scams” involving the billionaire industrialist's conglomerate.

Rahul Gandhi has sought Adani's immediate arrest.

The Adani Group has dismissed all allegations as“baseless”.

Kashmir Observer

