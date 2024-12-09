CONSULT INDIAN CANCER SPECIALIST IN ZAMBIA

(MENAFN- Vaidam Health) In a collaborative effort to improve access to cancer care, Vaidam Health, a pioneering global healthcare platform, is organising a two-day medical camp in Zambia. The camp is scheduled to take place on 7th and 8th December, 2024, between 10:00 am and 05:00 pm, at the St. Johns Medical Centre, Woodlands, Lusaka.

Dr. Tushar Pawar, a renowned cancer surgeon having more than 19 years of expertise in oncology, will provide one-on-one consultations to the attendees. Dr. Pawar will provide personalised advice and guidance on the symptoms, available options, and follow-up procedures. He is highly experienced in managing head and neck cancer, thoracic cancer, breast and gynaecological cancer, lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, urological cancer, and soft tissue cancer. The vast experience of Dr. Pawar will be helpful to gain insight into the disease and its potential cure.

Vaidam Health continues to promote a proactive approach towards healthcare through its series of medical camps in Zambia. The platform aims to bridge the gap in accessible healthcare by connecting patients with top cancer doctors for precise and affordable treatment. We strive to address global healthcare inequality and make quality treatments available to everyone in need.

According to Mr. Pankaj Chandna, co-founder of Vaidam Health, "This medical camp is a part of our larger initiative to extend quality cancer care beyond borders and provide support to communities in need. The attendees will be able to learn about risk factors, the importance of early detection, and preventive measures for their well-being. We seek to improve healthcare access in Zambia through our medical camps here and make a meaningful difference in Zambia's healthcare ecosystem. "



With cancer cases on the rise globally, the upcoming medical camp will be a favourable opportunity for the people of Zambia to take their first step towards healthier lives. The camp aims to increase cancer awareness and enable people to make informed health decisions. We strive to empower people to prioritise their health and understand the significance of early interventions.



Contact us at +91-9971616131 for consultation booking with the best Cancer Specialist.



ABOUT VAIDAM HEALTH

Vaidam has an extensive hospital network of 500+ hospitals in countries like India, Turkey, Thailand, etc. It has conducted over 60 camps in countries like Tanzania, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. It has assisted 100,000+ patients from 125+ countries. Vaidam Health helps provide consultations in various other specialities like oncology, cardiology, orthopaedics, neurosurgery, cosmetics, spine surgery, liver transplant, etc. Vaidam has a team of more than 150 employees and ensures smooth medical assistance and end-to-end solutions for patients.

For any medical enquiry, contact us at: +91-9971616131.





MENAFN09122024007850016800ID1108969733