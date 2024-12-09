Trym Reboot Boosts North Sea Output

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 9 December 2024 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and operator, today announced that its operated Trym field in the Norwegian North Sea license PL147 (DNO 50 percent) is back on production after a five-year shutdown during which TotalEnergies redeveloped the Tyra field infrastructure in the Danish North Sea to which Trym is tied back.

First commissioned in 2011, Trym is expected to contribute 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) net to DNO at plateau. Remaining reserves are estimated at two million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) net to DNO.

Available capacity at the Trym subsea template represents further opportunities. The Company is currently assessing a development of the 2013 Trym Sør discovery containing recoverable resources of around two MMboe net to DNO, possibly adding production from early 2027.

In addition, DNO has identified nearby exploration prospects that may be drilled from the Trym subsea template, potentially extending its lifetime.

–

For further information, please contact:

Media: ...

Investors: ...

–

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act