Ranbir Kapoor Talks About ‘Ramayana’: It's India's Greatest Story

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) star Ranbir Kapoor has finally opened up about his upcoming film“Ramayana”, which he described as“India's greatest story” and also shared an update about“Animal” sharing that it is a three-part franchise.

Talking about“Ramayana” directed by Nitesh Tiwari to deadline, the star said that he has finished shooting part one of the and will "shoot part 2 soon".

Ranbir said,“I am currently working on a film called Ramayan, which is India's greatest story. It's being produced by Namit Malhotra...It's got artists, creators and different crew members from all around the world. It's made over two parts. It's the story of Lord Ram and Raavan and it's India's greatest story.”

He added:“And to say it to this new generation with the kind of technology that we have, it's a very exciting and very gratifying opportunity for me as an actor, especially to play the part of Lord Ram."

The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash will be playing Ravana in the film. Lara Dutta will essay the role of Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Asked about“Animal Park”, Ranbir said:“We should start that film in 2027.... He wants to make the film in three parts... We have been sharing ideas. It is very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist.”

“Animal” released in 2023 and is based on the story of the relationship between a son and a father carved in blood. The multi-starrer film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Ranbir said that his first film“Saawariya”, which released in 2007 humbled him.

“I have done around 21 to 22 old films in my 17 year career and every film has brought about some change. I always believe that failure has always changed me more than a successful film. So, I would like to mention my first film Saawariya which was a big disaster at the box-office.”

“It was directed by one of the masters of Indian cinema Sanjay Leela Bhansali and didn't work at the box-office. It was a very ridiculed film. But it kind of prepared me very early on about what this industry is like. What it is like to be an actor. The highs and lows. I was humbled in my first film itself. So it kind of prepared me.”