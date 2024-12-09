Trump Says Will 'Probably' Reduce US Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President-elect Donald said in an interview aired Sunday that his incoming administration would reduce aid to Ukraine, which the United States has been steadfastly backing since its invasion by Russia, Azernews reports.

"Possibly. Yeah, probably, sure," he told NBC's "Meet the Press." The interview was taped Friday, ahead of three-way talks between Trump, France's Emmanuel and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky over the weekend in Paris.

Note that, some 43,000 Ukrainian have been killed since Russia's full-scale invasion began, Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a rare admission of the extent of the nation's casualties.

In a post on social media, the Ukrainian president said 370,000 others had been injured, though this figure included soldiers who had been hurt more than once.

He also claimed that 198,000 Russian soldiers had been killed and a further 550,000 wounded.