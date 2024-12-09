Trump Says Will 'Probably' Reduce US Aid To Ukraine
12/9/2024 12:12:39 AM
President-elect Donald trump said in an interview aired Sunday
that his incoming administration would reduce aid to Ukraine, which
the United States has been steadfastly backing since its invasion
by Russia, Azernews reports.
"Possibly. Yeah, probably, sure," he told NBC's "Meet the
Press." The interview was taped Friday, ahead of three-way talks
between Trump, France's Emmanuel macron and Ukraine's Volodymyr
Zelensky over the weekend in Paris.
Note that, some 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since
Russia's full-scale invasion began, Volodymyr Zelensky has said in
a rare admission of the extent of the nation's casualties.
In a post on social media, the Ukrainian president said 370,000
others had been injured, though this figure included soldiers who
had been hurt more than once.
He also claimed that 198,000 Russian soldiers had been killed
and a further 550,000 wounded.
