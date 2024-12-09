Xinhua Index The Path To High

Beijing, China Dec 8, 2024 (Issuewire ) - The "Xinhua-China (Gutian) Tremella Price Annual Analysis Report (2024)", compiled by the Xinhua Index Academy and jointly launched by China Economic Information Service , the People's of Gutian County, and the China Edible Fungi Association, was officially released at the First Tremella Development on December 5. The index focuses on representative products of Gutian Tremella, including dried Tremella (yellow Tremella, white Tremella, whole-flower spherical Tremella, and whole-flower small Tremella) and fresh Tremella, primarily general-grade products.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.