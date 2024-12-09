Zanda Elwood To Headline Corey Worthington Project X Event In South Yarra!

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Melbourne, Victoria Dec 8, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

The ultimate party experience is coming to Melbourne as the iconic Corey Worthington teams up with rising sensation Zanda Elwood to headline Project X. This highly anticipated event, hosted by The Swarm Productions, will take place on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the vibrant Pre Drinks Bar in South Yarra.

Corey Worthington, renowned for throwing the infamous 2008 house party that inspired the blockbuster Project X, will bring his signature and rebellious spirit to the stage as a special guest host. Joining him is none other than Zanda Elwood, the Australian artist whose debut album Amongst Da Khaos has been making waves, racking up over 100,000 streams within weeks of its release.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Location: Pre Drinks Bar, 149 Commercial Rd, South Yarra, VIC 3141

Tickets: $30 (plus booking fee) – available on Humanitix

Attendees can look forward to a night packed with electrifying performances across genres, featuring Zanda Elwood's powerful lyricism and raw stage presence, alongside a lineup of top DJs spinning everything from hard techno to drum & bass. Corey Worthington's iconic energy will set the tone for this one-of-a-kind event, promising to deliver a wild, unforgettable experience.

“Performing at Project X with Corey Worthington is going to be insane,” said Zanda Elwood.“This event captures the chaos, excitement, and unity that both music and Melbourne nightlife are all about.”

Tickets are limited, and with a lineup this explosive, they won't last long. Don't miss your chance to be part of the chaos – grab yours today and get ready for a night to remember!