HIV, Reproductive Health Conference Highlights Challenges, Progress

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for Senate President Faisal Fayez, Chairman of the Senate's Health, Environment and Population Committee Senator Yassin Hasban has recently inaugurated the second National on Response and Reproductive and Sexual Health.

The conference highlighted critical challenges and fostered aspirations for addressing reproductive and HIV-related issues in Jordan.

President of the Sawaed Tagheer Centre Abdullah Hanatleh emphasised the conference's goal to address pressing challenges while celebrating progress, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The Sawaed Tagheer Centre is a Jordanian civil society organisation dedicated to promoting health and social development. With a focus on reproductive and sexual health, the centre works to combat stigma and discrimination, empower youth, and provide vital community support.

Hanatleh underscored the need to boost partnerships, expand services, and provide accurate information through reliable channels.

He said that stigma and cultural barriers continue to hinder awareness and demand for essential reproductive health and HIV services.

Highlighting the intersection of reproductive health and HIV, Hanatleh called for urgent action to integrate HIV services with broader reproductive health initiatives, enhance risk-reduction strategies related to drug use, and accelerate the adoption of rapid and self-testing mechanisms.

He also announced the launch of the annual“We Are All Positive” campaign, encouraging collective efforts to dismantle structural barriers to knowledge, services, and rights.

Hamir Abdul-Mughni, representing the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), stressed that eliminating HIV is both a human rights imperative and a cornerstone of sustainable development.

He acknowledged Jordan's exemplary position as one of the countries with the lowest HIV prevalence and called for regional collaboration to enhance prevention and treatment programmes.

The two-day conference featured specialised sessions with international and local experts who addressed topics such as modern prevention methodologies, treatment advancements, and strategies to reduce stigma and discrimination.

The discussions aimed to enhance partnerships and progress in reproductive and sexual health awareness, ultimately improving access to quality services.

This conference served as a platform for stakeholders to collaborate and innovate, paving the way for a more inclusive and effective national response to HIV and reproductive health challenges, according to the statement.