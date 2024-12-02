Panama Takes Action Against Sanctioned Ships

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has initiated the expedited cancellation of six Panamanian-flagged vessels recently added to the UK's sanctions list. The UK has sanctioned more Russian-linked shadow ships than any country, its latest package being announced a week ago. The London-headquartered Barbados Maritime Ship Registry remains the flag with the highest number of UK-sanctioned ships on its books, accounting for more than 40% of the 73 tankers targeted by the UK since Keir Starmer became British prime in early July. “The state has a fundamental responsibility to protect the integrity of the Panamanian ship registry, ensuring it remains free from international sanctions and unlinked to vessels associated with such listings,” said Ramón Franco, director-general of merchant marine in Panama. Data shows that in November, the flags of Gabon, Liberia, and Cook Islands removed the most grey and sanctioned ships from their registries.

