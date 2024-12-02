The Panama Canal Will Carry Out Controlled Discharges Into Gatun Lake The Reservoir Is About To Reach Its Maximum Level

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Panama Canal has activated the alert and surveillance level due to the increase in the levels of the lakes that the interoceanic route, because due to the rainy season the reservoirs are close to reaching the maximum limit. Luis Rovira, Vice President of Water Resources Management of the Panama Canal, said that they maintain constant monitoring according to weather conditions to measure the level of the lakes. He stressed that a flood control program was established many years ago, with personnel working 24 hours a day, under the supervision of hydrologists and meteorologists on duty at the Canal, who are constantly monitoring the level of the lakes, the flow of the rivers and any storm or atmospheric situation that appears on the horizon.“The lakes in the canal, Gatún and Alajuela, are quite close to their maximum levels. Gatún is at about 88 feet with 0.7 and Alajuela is at approximately 247 with 73. The maximum level of Gatún is 89 and the maximum level of Alajuela is 252. Gatún is very close to its maximum limit and as I said, Alajuela is only 4.25 feet away from reaching its limit,” he said.

Rovira explained that the alert and surveillance level is activated to be alert to any change in the atmosphere, any sudden rain or storm, in order to proceed with the indicated protocols. He mentioned that in case it is confirmed by the expert team that extreme rains will occur, the floodgates will be opened, primarily in Gatun Lake, as a preventive measure, in case it is necessary. The Vice President of Water Resources Management of the Panama Canal also explained that flood control exercises are carried out annually with State entities. In this specific case this season, Rovira indicated that the communities surrounding the lakes were alerted, that preventive discharges would be made and the public recreational area Muelle Gallo near the Gatún dam was closed. In addition, there are teams monitoring the mouth of the Chagres River to prevent smaller vessels from using this area. The proposal for a water reservoir in the Indio River area could help to store water for times of drought.“We would have to have a place to store [the excess water] so that when summer comes or we have an extreme dry event, we have that water available to be able to bring it to the lakes of the Panama Canal and be able to comply.”