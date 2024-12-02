Bangladeshis Banned From Restaurants, Lodgings In Tripura Amid 'Attacks' On Hindu Minorities

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bangladeshi tourists travelling to Tripura will not be able to hotels or enjoy meals at restaurants after All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association barred their entry into hotels and food outlets in the state.

The top association of the sector in the northeast released a statement on Monday, December 2, temporarily banning Bangladeshi tourists from entering hotels and restaurants.

After the announcement, association members have been actively putting up posters at the hotel front desks and restaurants to spread the word

“We are putting up posters at hotel front desks barring Bangladeshi nationals from entering the hotel premises, and we have ramped up our security checks," Bhaskar Chakraborty, secretary of the association, told News18.

Two more ISKCON priests arrested after Chinmay Krishna Das

India-Bangladesh diplomatic ties have worsened over the past few days due to a government crackdown on ISKCON leaders. Bangladesh police detained former ISKCON leader Chinmay Krishna Das. Over the past few days, two more ISKCON leaders have been arrested, ISKCON vice president Radharamn Das told PTI on Saturday, November 30.



“In the meantime, bad news has come: two devotees who went with prasad for Chinmaya Prabhu were arrested on their way back to the temple, and Chinmaya prabhu's secretary is also missing. Please pray for them,” Radharamn wrote in a post on X.

