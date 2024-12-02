First Deputy Prime Minister Attends Celebration Marking UAE Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf spoke highly of the close relationship with sisterly UAE.

"The United Arab Emirate is always remembered by every Kuwaiti person for the honorable supportive stances towards Kuwait," he said, recalling the firm stance of UAE late president Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan against the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

First Deputy Prime Minister made the press remarks on Monday during a celebration marking UAE 53rd national day.

Sheikh Fahad expressed best wishes for the UAE leaders and people, expressing hope for even deeper relationship with the UAE to meet the aspirations of both nations.

On his part, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Matar Al-Neyadi said both countries maintained exemplary relations and deep cooperation in all areas.

The leaders of both countries are keen on pushing forwards the bilateral relationship towards more progress and prosperity, he said in a speech to the celebration.

The relationship gained momentum from the visits to UAE in last March by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and to Kuwait in November by UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed, the UAE diplomat noted. (end)

