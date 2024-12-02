Pearl Harbor 81St Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony Aboard USCG Cutter WHEC-37

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Memorial Ceremony on the Last Surviving Warship Afloat to Witness the 7 December 1941 Attack on Hawaii

BALTIMORE, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Advisory Board and staff of Historic Ships in Baltimore will mark the 83rd anniversary of the December 1941 Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii , with a ceremony commencing at Noon. The USCGC WHEC-37 (X-TANEY) is the last surviving warship afloat today to witness the December 7, 1941, Japanese attack. Each year, Historic Ships in Baltimore commemorates this important date with a remembrance ceremony honoring those who served and sacrificed during WWII.

The Keynote speaker at this year's event is

CAPT David Obermeier, USCG. Capt. Obermeier is the commanding officer of the Curtis Bay Coast Guard Yard.

Historic Ships will also welcome partners, the Saint Andrew's Society of Baltimore, members of the USCG Honor Guard, and Delegate Nino Mangione MD 42a, as MC, and Ken Jones, Archivist at the Baltimore Museum of Industry who will discuss the Pearl Harbor attack's impact on Baltimore.

The event will take place on Saturday December 7, 2024, at Noon Aboard USCGC WHEC-37, 701 E. Pratt Street

Pier 5, Inner Harbor, Baltimore. The ceremony will include a memorial bell-tolling for each ship that suffered casualties during the battle, a reverse-on-arms demonstration, wreath drop, three-volley salute and musical elements. The ceremony is free and open to the public, and attendees may tour the ship afterwards. The event will also be lived streamed on the Historic Ships in Baltimore Facebook page.

For information, please visit ,

or (410) 539-1797.

About US Coast Guard Cutter WHEC-37 (X-TANEY)

USCGC WHEC-37 is a United States Coast Guard High Endurance Cutter , notable as the last surviving warship afloat that fought back against the 7 December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Serving our country for 50 years, USCGC WHEC-37 saw action in multiple combat theaters in World War II including service as Flagship of Task Force 66 US Atlantic Fleet, and as an Amphibious Command Ship at the Battle of Okinawa in 1945. She served in the Vietnam War's Operation Market Time in 1969-70 receiving a US Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation. In peacetime USCGC WHEC-37 also patrolled the seas working in drug interdiction, fisheries protection and search and rescue efforts.

Thirty-three years ago, on December 7, 1986, after more than 50 years of continuous service, USCG Cutter WHEC-37 was decommissioned at Portsmouth, Virginia, and donated to the City of Baltimore to serve as a memorial and museum. USCG Cutter WHEC-37 is a National Historic Landmark and an Honorary Member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association.

About Historic Ships in Baltimore

Located in the heart of Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Historic Ships in Baltimore is the steward of two historic US Navy Vessels: The USS Constellation and the USS Torsk . Also under the care of Historic Ships in Baltimore are the US Coast Guard Cutter WHEC-37, the Lightship 116 Chesapeake , and the Seven Foot Knoll Lighthouse . As significant symbols of our nation's maritime heritage, the nonprofit organization plays a key role in the heritage and cultural landscape within the City of Baltimore and strives to raise awareness throughout Maryland and the United States of these important elements of our nation's history. For more information, visit .

Historic Ships in Baltimore is a program of the Living Classrooms Foundation , which has its roots in the maritime heritage of the Chesapeake Bay. For

over 35 years, Living Classrooms has been providing hands-on maritime and environmental education programming and job training opportunities for Baltimore area youth and adults. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Living Classrooms Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED