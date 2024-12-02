Lewis Taulbee, Author And Business Executive, Emphasizes The Importance Of Leading By Example, Trust, And Compassion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“You must be willing to make the first footprint on the path that you are leading others down,” says Lewis Taulbee.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lewis Taulbee , author of the successful "Blue Collar Executive " and esteemed entrepreneur, emphasizes the essential skills to become an effective leader and guide a successful team. Early in his career, Taulbee recognized the significance of leading by example, a principle that became the foundation of his leadership philosophy. He believes that trust and respect are earned through actions, and a leader's willingness to embody the values they wish to inspire in others is vital to fostering loyalty and success. Drawing from his blue-collar roots, Taulbee advocates for leadership, prioritizing integrity, empathy, and service.

"In the early '90s, I received an award in the hotel industry, and the presenter said something that has stayed with me for 30 years: 'Lewis' employees would walk through fire for him.' At the time, I didn't realize how rare it was for leadership to come naturally, but I knew my team would go the extra mile because they trusted I would go two miles for them first. That mindset, rooted in my blue-collar upbringing, shaped my approach to leadership and defined my career," exclaims Taulbee.

Taulbee's leadership skills came naturally, but he acknowledges that this is not true for every executive. He emphasizes that leadership training is essential for those who struggle to connect with and inspire their teams. Organizations can cultivate stronger, more cohesive teams and achieve lasting success by equipping leaders with the tools to build trust, communicate effectively, and lead by example.

"I've coached many leaders and seen the struggles some face. While leadership came naturally to me, it's a skill like any other-some have it innately, while others must learn and practice it. Many leaders rise through promotions due to hard work and dedication but receive no training to lead. This lack of support leaves them frustrated, overworked, and burned out, impacting their teams and businesses. I've even seen organizations fail when leadership is passed to the next generation without proper preparation."

Taulbee believes that while there are countless classes and textbooks on management, they often fail to teach the essential traits of effective leadership. For Taulbee, the core of great leadership isn't a secret-it's about leading by example and treating everyone, from entry-level employees to CEOs, with the same level of respect. He emphasizes that dealing with people requires less reliance on rigid rules and more focus on compassion and understanding. Over his 30-year career, managing thousands of employees at all levels, Taulbee has upheld a philosophy of fairness and respect, even in challenging situations like terminations. He asserts that a company's greatest assets are its employees, and when leaders prioritize fairness, care, and compassion, everything else falls into place.

"There are no gray areas in leadership. A leader's job is to evaluate each individual's strengths and weaknesses, position them for success, and provide the tools and support they need to thrive. Just like in baseball, putting an outfielder on the pitcher's mound leads to frustration and failure for both the individual and the team. The same applies in business-when people are in the wrong roles or lack the resources they need, both they and the organization suffer," Taulbee explains.

Lewis Taulbee emphasizes that true leadership requires stepping to the front. "Leadership starts with 'lead,' and you can't lead from the back," he says. "A great leader must be willing to make the first footprint on the path, even if it's uncharted or uncertain. Courage isn't the absence of fear-it's the ability to make decisions and keep moving forward, even when the path isn't clear. Leaders don't always have to be right, and they can feel fear, but they must always stay in front and never lose sight of the goal."

“When you are dealing with people, you do a whole lot better if you go not so much by the book, but by the heart,” Taulbee concludes.

