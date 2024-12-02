Argentina’S Energy Shift: Privatizing Vaca Muerta’S Lifeline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's has unveiled plans to privatize the Perito Moreno Pipeline, a crucial between the Vaca Muerta shale formation and Buenos Aires.



This decision marks a significant change in the country's policy. The pipeline, capable of transporting 21 million cubic meters of gas daily, currently belongs to state-owned Enarsa.



Energy Secretary María Tettamanti confirmed the intention to transfer the pipeline to private hands. This move aligns with the recently passed Base Law, which lists Enarsa among companies slated for privatization.



The government aims to attract private investment and boost Argentina's struggling energy sector. Vaca Muerta, located in Patagonia, holds immense potential for Argentina's economic future.



It boasts the world's second-largest gas reserves and fourth-largest unconventional oil reserves. Developing this resource could transform Argentina from an energy importer to a major exporter.







The privatization process will involve Enarsa divesting its assets, including the pipeline. Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS), the current operator, has proposed expanding the pipeline's capacity by 14 million cubic meters per day.

Argentina's Energy Strategy

The government has declared this proposal of public interest, paving the way for a future bidding process. Argentina's economy stands to benefit significantly from Vaca Muerta's development.



By 2030, energy exports could reach an estimated $30 billion annually, including liquefied natural gas production. This influx of revenue could help address Argentina's persistent economic challenges, including high inflation and energy deficits.



In addition, the privatization initiative aims to attract foreign investment, crucial for developing the necessary infrastructure. It could also create numerous job opportunities in the region.



As a potential major energy exporter, Argentina might enhance its geopolitical standing in the global arena. However, the path to realizing Vaca Muerta 's potential is not without obstacles.



Environmental concerns surrounding fracking techniques need addressing. Significant investment in infrastructure, including pipelines and export terminals, is essential for capitalizing on Vaca Muerta's resources.



Argentina's economic stability plays a crucial role in the success of these initiatives. A favorable investment climate and a stable regulatory environment are necessary to ensure continued investment in the sector.



The government must strike a balance between economic development and environmental stewardship. The privatization of the Perito Moreno Gas Pipeline represents a pivotal moment in Argentina's energy strategy.



In short, it reflects a shift towards market-driven solutions and reduced state intervention. This approach aligns with the principles of economic freedom and self-reliance.

MENAFN02122024007421016031ID1108948249