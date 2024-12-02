Dry Weather: Kashmir Air Quality, Economy & Water Resources Suffer

December 2024 has witnessed a staggering 79 percent precipitation deficit, with no snow in the plains and reduced snowfall in higher altitudes. Experts this prolonged dry spell to climate change, which is disrupting the valley's delicate seasonal cycles vital for agriculture, water supply, and daily life.

Mukhtar Ahmed, head of the Indian Meteorological Department in Kashmir said,“The ongoing dry spell and shortened winters are clear indicators of climate change. These shifts disrupt hydroelectric projects, agriculture, and even the tourism sector, which are all lifelines of Kashmir's economy.”

Environmental scientist Dr. Shakil Romshoo added,“The lack of timely snowfall means glaciers aren't replenished, threatening long-term water security for the region. Farmers are being forced to shift from traditional paddy fields to less water-intensive crops like fruit orchards.”

The dry weather, combined with vehicular emissions and the use of heating devices, has caused a surge in respiratory illnesses. Srinagar's Air Quality Index (AQI) recently reached 183, labeled as“Unhealthy,” with PM2.5 levels at 119.7 μg/m3-far above safe limits.“We are seeing a sharp increase in respiratory problems among children and the elderly due to prolonged exposure to polluted air,” said Dr. Naveed Nazir, a senior pulmonologist at the Chest and Disease Hospital in Srinagar.

Winter tourism, a cornerstone of Kashmir's economy, is reeling under the impact of insufficient snowfall.“Destinations like Gulmarg are seeing fewer visitors, and if this trend continues, it will significantly harm our local economy,” noted Fayaz Ahmad, a hotelier in Gulmarg.

Faced with the mounting challenges, many residents are turning to prayers, seeking relief from the unrelenting dry spell.“We are praying for snow not just for the beauty of winter but for the survival of our livelihoods and ecosystems,” said Ghulam Nabi, a farmer from Anantnag.

The crisis calls for the urgent need for climate-resilient policies in agriculture, sustainable energy management, and improved pollution controls to protect the valley's fragile ecosystem and its people.

