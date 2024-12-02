Explosions Occurred Again In Kryvyi Rih
12/2/2024 3:13:10 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the second time in the evening, explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih during an air raid alert. The Air Defense Forces were working.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, Ukrinform reports.
“Thanks to the Air Defense,” he wrote.
Before that, the Air Force reported a missile flying in the direction of the city. Later, information about an explosion appeared in local publics.
Earlier it was reported that in the evening, as a result of a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih , country houses were destroyed and damaged, and two people were injured.
