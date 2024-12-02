Malaysian PM Calls For Ban On UNSC Veto Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Prime Anwar Ibrahim called on Monday for banning the UN Security Council veto power in cases of mass atrocities until it can be abolished.

Ibrahim made his statement at the Common Action Forum (CAF) 2024, saying the Council's decision-making processes require broader support from both permanent and non-permanent members and be subject to ratification by the General Assembly through a simple majority.

"Instead of being a vehicle for action, the Security Council has too often become an instrument of deadlock" he pointed out.

Ibrahim said that the world stands at a critical juncture for global justice, emphasizing that Israel's actions against Palestinians undermine the very foundations of global order. "The world must take bold, immediate steps, starting with an arms embargo on Israel" he said.

At the UN Security Council l debate in New York last September, Malaysia made a strong appeal to limit the use of veto power in the Council, stressing that the unchecked use of veto has obstructed peace efforts, particularly in the case of Palestine. (end)

