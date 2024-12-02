Crosscountry Mortgage Leads Industry On Scotsman Guide's Top Emerging Stars List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CLEVELAND, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one retail mortgage lender, leads the with the highest number of loan officers listed on the prestigious Scotsman Guide Emerging Stars list, nearly tripling the number of CCM originators on last year's list.

Scotsman Guide, a provider of tools and content for the mortgage industry, presents the Top Emerging Stars list each year as a leading performance benchmark to showcase originators under the age of 40 who exemplify professionalism, innovation, and impressive production.

"Continuing to lead the industry on all of Scotsman Guide's lists reflects the incredible talent at CrossCountry Mortgage," said CCM Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt. "Congratulations to our 75 originators who made this year's Emerging Stars list. The future is bright for CCM."

This recognition follows CCM's ranking as the number one retail lender on Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders list , as well as recognition on the Top Originators , Top Women Originators and Top Veteran Originators

lists.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 7,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage,

refinance

and

home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages

to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

