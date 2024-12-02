International Anti-Fascist Movement Takes Shape In Caracas

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) CARACAS- A new World Antifascist was launched following a two-day meeting in Caracas, Venezuela. The gathering, held at the Parque Bolívar Center in La Carlota, built on a recent Antifascist Youth Congress, bringing together delegates from more than 72 countries.

Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, reported that the meeting aimed to develop strategies against global fascism. He noted the participation of numerous international delegations, including representatives from Cuba, according to unofficial sources cited by Prensa Latina. Cabello highlighted the previous Antifascist Youth Congress, held Nov. 22-23, which saw over 500 delegates from all continents in attendance. He characterised the Caracas meetings as a demonstration of“unity of the peoples against fascism.”







The event followed the World Antifascist Parliamentary Forum, held in Caracas on Nov. 4-5, which attracted over 700 participants from 60 countries. Both meetings resulted in the creation of several international networks, including a Parliamentary Network for sovereignty and peace within the Bolivarian Alternative for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP). A Parliamentary Observatory was also established to monitor countries facing“homicidal bullets, criminal sanctions, hegemonic factors and North American imperialism.”

Parallel meetings were held throughout the event, focusing on the perspectives of young parliamentarians, women, workers, street parliamentarians, and ALBA-TCP member countries. A significant outcome was the delegates' unanimous condemnation of Israel's actions against the Palestinian people, with a specific call to end the violence against civilians.

In a separate event, the World Congress of Anti-fascist Youth and Students concluded in Caracas. President Nicolás Maduro presided over the closing ceremony, which featured musical performances by Cuban artists Buena Fe. Maduro celebrated the gathering as a demonstration of unity against imperialism and fascism, stating,“Receiving so much love from our people and from the peoples of the world who accompany us in this epic struggle against imperialism and fascism, together with these displays of unity, fills us with renewed energy and shows us once again that we are on the right side of history, defending peace, life and the construction of a new world. There was no more beautiful way to celebrate 62 years than to celebrate them with the anti-fascist youth of the world, the hope of humanity. Raise your flags, raise your strength, there is a humanity to build.”

Watan Jamil Mohamed, a Palestinian youth activist, read the final declaration, proposing that youth join the World Anti-Fascist Network, create an anti-fascist training school in Caracas, and commit to defeating fascism. Grecia Colmenares, Minister of Popular Power for Youth and General Secretary of Youth of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), further emphasised the importance of developing strategies to build a world of peace.





















Maduro also addressed several key issues during his remarks. He asserted that Venezuela would overcome cyberattacks and denounced a recently approved US House bill, named after Simón Bolívar, as an attempt to economically cripple the country. He called for think tanks to study the effects of fascism and proposed that a new Venezuelan youth school become a global anti-fascist training centre. He also announced plans for a World Festival of Antifascist Youth to coincide with his presidential inauguration on January 10, stating,“where leaders, young workers and peasants of the world have the possibility of accompanying the Venezuelan people to the investiture before the National Assembly, on January 10 we will swear an oath of office for the people of the world with the future, with peace, that day the antifascist, Christian, anti-imperialist and socialist President Nicolás Maduro Moros, President of the people, will be sworn in.” He concluded by reiterating Chávez's vision of the 21st century as the“century of the people.”