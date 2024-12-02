UDST Hosts 'Move Smart' Event

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) University of Doha for Science and (UDST) hosted an educational event 'Move Smart' for the World Sustainable Day. The multidisciplinary event covered a range of topics including smart mobility and sustainable transportation.

Sustainability and eco-friendly means of transport was the theme of the morning with presentations meant to pique interest and provide snapshots of what is happening in Qatar in relation to sustainable transport options.

The agenda of 'Move Smart' was designed to balance informational sessions with interactive activities to provide attendees with experiences that not only broadened understanding of sustainable transport while inspiring them to think critically about the future of transportation.

Dr Salem al-Naemi, president of UDST said:“World Sustainable Transportation Day is a day to reflect on how to make transportation and the related infrastructure safer, more efficient, and more sustainable. Today's event shows that we are on the right track towards a future where both creative thinking and sustainability are education fundamentals.”

Students from Vision Academy and Edison Global Academy opened the event with poster presentations. Mohamed Amine Benouar presented 'Smart Mobility- How AI can Shape the Future of Traffic in Qatar', with insights on how AI can optimise traffic flow in the pursuit of sustainability.

Setrak Khatchikian, senior director, Transport, Gulf Warehousing Company, conducted a session on 'The Sustainable Road to Transport' providing a comprehensive overview of the key factors that lead to sustainable transportation. Dr Raja Mazuir Shah discussed the opportunities and challenges associated with electrifying the mobility system.

UDST students, Abou Baker al-Sediq and Helal Ahmed, finished the sessions describing the process used to design, build, and race solar-powered cars for the internationally held Shell Eco-marathon and Sasol competitions inspiring students and teachers alike.

The high school students and UDST's Technician Certificate Foundation Programme students participated in a solar panel car competition whereby solar cars were assembled under a strict deadline and then raced in the courtyard. Students worked in teams to modify their vehicles, and they were encouraged to use their critical thinking and team building skills for the best results. Students over the age of 18 were also invited to test drive a Tesla car.

The event concluded with the announcement of three winning teams, who were also offered internships at UDST.

