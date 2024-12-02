Mindray Unveils The Future Of Medical Imaging With The Expansion Of Its Radiology Portfolio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mindray Sets a New Standard with its Resona-Series Ultrasound Machines and Upcoming Expansion into Digital Radiography

MAHWAH, N.J., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a leading global developer of healthcare technologies and solutions specializing in

patient monitoring ,

anesthesia , and

ultrasound , is excited to announce the expansion of its Resona-Series radiology portfolio with the introduction of the Resona I8 Ultrasound Machine . This powerful and versatile shared service imaging solution is designed to equip sonographers to excel in today's challenging ultrasound environments. This new addition, alongside Mindray's future offerings in Digital Radiography, exemplifies the company's commitment to advancing innovation and excellence in medical imaging.

With advanced imaging technology fueled by Mindray's proprietary software-based beamformer Zone Sonography Technology+ (ZST+) in a mobile platform, the Resona I8 delivers comprehensive performance in an elegant design, streamlining workflow for today's busy sonographer.

The Resona I8 joins Mindray's Resona I9 and Resona 7 Platinum Ultrasound Machines to complement the Resona-Series portfolio. With advanced imaging technology fueled by Mindray's proprietary software-based beamformer Zone Sonography Technology+ (ZST+) in a mobile platform, the Resona I8 delivers comprehensive performance in an elegant design, streamlining workflow for today's busy sonographer. In addition, this system aims to align with the financial goals of a broad range of practices while providing top-tier diagnostic capabilities. The Resona I8 stands out in the market for its unmatched five-year warranty and total cost of ownership, enabling diagnostic confidence at a value that cannot be replicated.

"The addition of the Resona I8 to the Resona-Series enhances Mindray's offerings to deliver a comprehensive suite of radiology ultrasound solutions. This new system demonstrates Mindray's dedication to enhancing the capabilities of radiologists and medical imaging professionals, ensuring diagnostic precision and ease-of-use," said Maher Elhihi, Sr. Director, Ultrasound Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mindray North America. Elhihi continued, "At Mindray, we have always been committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in medical imaging. As we expand our footprint into Digital Radiography, we remain dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology that not only meets but exceeds industry standards."

Mindray North America will showcase its anticipated expansion into Digital Radiography, with innovative solutions in fixed and mobile Digital Radiography* at this year's RSNA 2024 Annual Meeting alongside the Resona I8. These solutions further solidify Mindray's role as a leader in the medical industry and highlight its commitment to meeting the diverse needs of Radiological healthcare providers.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities worldwide. At Mindray, we rise up to meet the highest standards possible because we believe everyone deserves access to quality healthcare. As a result, we have been advancing medical technologies for more than 30 years providing robust, best-in-class solutions that are focused on our customers and designed to address their biggest pain points. Mindray offers innovative, leading-edge, accessible patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound solutions, empowering healthcare professionals to provide the highest quality of care now and in the future. For more information, please visit

.

* Digital Radiography solutions are not currently available for sale in the U.S. Availability in other markets is subject to local regulatory approvals.

SOURCE Mindray North America

