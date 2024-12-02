Dannet Botkin With Designs Group Consulting Announces Retain The Best Business & Marketing Consulting Packages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Designs Group Consulting Business & Marketing Affordable Retainers for All Industries

Designs Group Consulting Business & Marketing Affordable Retainers for All Industries

Hire Dannet Botkin as your business coach and marketing expert.

DGC now offers three affordable comprehensive business and marketing packages for all industries.

- Dannet BotkinHOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Design Group Consultants (DGC) now offers three comprehensive marketing packages-Silver, Gold, and Platinum-designed to elevate businesses' digital marketing efforts and help clients grow as marketers. By working with Dannet Botkin at Designs Group Consulting , enterprises gain a marketing service, a coach, and a business mentor who guides them through the intricacies of digital marketing. Each package builds on the previous one, providing increased support, management, and training to meet varying business needs.The Silver Package offers essential services such as asset and brand management, copywriting, graphic design, social media content management, and website SEO. It also includes media buying, marketing videos, and sales material creation, providing a solid foundation for businesses looking to enhance their digital presence.The Gold Package expands on these offerings by adding newsletter blog management and client training. This allows clients to engage more actively in their marketing strategies while benefiting from DGC's expertise. This package is ideal for businesses seeking greater involvement and a deeper understanding of their digital marketing.The Platinum Package is DGC's most comprehensive option for businesses seeking full-service digital marketing and consulting. It includes business consulting, growth planning, event marketing, landing page designs, and extensive resources to support long-term success. Platinum clients receive all the services of the Gold Package, with additional benefits like advanced social media engagement, enhanced website design, and customized training sessions.With these three packages, DGC provides flexible, tailored solutions for businesses at different stages of growth, making it easier to market effectively and economically. Whether a company needs foundational support or advanced marketing strategies, DGC's packages deliver the tools and guidance required for a successful digital presence.Find out more about DGC's Retain the Best packages online atDannet Botkin, CEO & Owner of Designs Group Consulting

Designs Group Consulting

Designs Group Consulting

+1 501-209-2806

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.