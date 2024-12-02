JAMAICA ON MY MIND FINE ART EXHIBITION TAKES CENTER STAGE AT ART OF TRANSFORMATION IN OPA-LOCKA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Phillip Thomas, Professor at the prestigious Edna Manley School of Art, Kingston, Jamaica.

Jamaica On My Mind special immersive cocktail reception on Friday December 6, 2024

Ten North Group presents Art of Transformation

Authentic Jamaican artistic expression comes alive December 4 – 8, 2024 in Opa-locka

- Curator Phillip Thomas Professor, Edna Manley School of Art, Jamaica, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ten North Group proudly presents JAMAICA ON MY MIND fine art exhibition featured in Art of Transformation (AOT) which runs from December 4 to December 8, 2024 and is free and open to the public. Themed Black Aliveness and the Aesthetics of Being, AOT spans five days, over three blocks, showcasing seven exhibitions that explore how Black cultural expression and image-making inspire new understandings of identity, autonomy, and connection. Each year, Art of Transformation showcases fine art from a Caribbean country in the African Diaspora. In 2024, AOT will honor Jamaica, the land of wood and water.Jamaica on My Mind: Aliveness and Livity (Pavillion) - Fine art exhibition by Jamaican artists from home and abroad who explore the interconnections of Aliveness to Livity as a moment of accomplishment, an instant in which what has matured in the alchemical athanor metamorphoses. This authentic and moving exhibition is curated by Phillip Thomas Professor at the prestigious Edna Manley School of Art, Kingston, Jamaica.Jamaican Cocktail Reception: Friday December 6th at 6:30pm (Pavillion) – Guests are invited to meet the 'Jamaica on My Mind' exhibition artists and experience a full immersive into Jamaican culture and heritage with music, dance and art.Remarks by Oliver Mair, Jamaican Counsel General and hosted by Tanto Irie of Reggae Runnins on HOT 105. Musical vibes by Jason Panton & Dub Wise. Sponsored by Dutch Pot Jamaican Restaurant, Jamaicans, Caribbean National Weekly, and South Florida Caribbean News.Artist Panel: Saturday December 7th at 10:00am to 12:30pm (ARC) - Join a panel of curators and artists featured in the Black Aliveness and the Aesthetics of Being exhibitions. Explore the history of Jamaican contemporary art in political, social, and economic contexts. This conversation, involving artists, critics, and scholars, will reveal how Jamaican art has evolved over time, expressing both national preoccupations and aspirations. By examining the maturity of Jamaican artistic ideas and practices, this panel provides insight into the island's unique cultural voice within the wider Diaspora.Curator Phillip Thomas commented“Jamaica on my mind: Aliveness and Livity is the kind of exhibition that presents a broad spectrum of Jamaican art. We seek to give our audience an experience of what Jamaican aesthetic culture is about”.FIVE DAYS, THREE BLOCKS, SEVEN EXHIBITIONSOTHER ART OF TRASNFORMATION EXHIBITIONSIn Praise of the Blues by Edouard Duval-Carrié (ARC), curated by Adrienne Von Lates, explores the historical, cultural, and spiritual resonance of the color blue in the Black Atlantic diaspora.Under the Bridge, Beyond the Beach, Above the Muck (Historic Train Station), curated by Professor Yacouba Konate. Snapshots of the Ten North's collections, this exhibition articulates the Group's approach to collection, embodying and enacting black memory principles. It serves as a locus of memory, a landmark around which past events structure present memory.And Is: The BlackFlorida Project (The Hurt Building), curated by Melissa Hunter, presents the photography of Johanne Rahaman, focusing on the complex and evolving landscapes of Black communities across Florida.Embodiment of Aliveness: The Sculptures of Siriki Ky (Historic Train Station), curated by E. H. Malick Ndiaye, explores Black resilience and identity in Ky's powerful bronze sculptures.Site Memory: The Sculpture Garden (VFW Garden), led by landscape architect James Brazil. The former Veterans of Foreign Wars site becomes a space through which past and present experiences fuse to commemorates Black history through sculptures and installations inspired by banned African American literature.Tales of Opa-Locka: A Heritage Journey (Historic Train Station), curated by Alex Van Mecl, Founder, Opa-locka Preservation Association. This inaugural historical experience presents an in-depth exploration of the city's near-century-long history and cultural heritage, offering visitors a carefully curated journey through Opa-locka's unique architectural and social legacy. The exhibition also examines the City's military history as a training site for the U.S. Naval and Marine Corps before and during WWII.Programs and Special EventsIn addition to its exhibitions, Art of Transformation 2024 will feature a series of thought-provoking panels and special events, inviting visitors to engage deeply with themes of Black identity, aesthetics, and global influence.Panel: Contemporary Art, Contemporaneity, and the Black World – Rethinking the Aesthetic Cartography, features Dr. Malick Ndiaye in conversation with sculptor Siriki Ky. Together, they will discuss African and African Diaspora art, exploring how translation, knowledge production, and aesthetic representation that inform contemporary cultural policy. By rethinking how Black artistic creation engages with the global arts landscape, this conversation offers a fresh perspective on Black art's transformative potential.These panels are complemented by a range of evening events: live performing arts programs, fashion showcases from innovative Black designers, and film screenings that center Black narratives and aesthetics. Through this blend of visual art, discourse, and live events, Art of Transformation 2024 celebrates the complexity, diversity, and aliveness of Black cultural expression.Programming Schedule.Thursday, December 5th 6:30 PM – 10:30 PM | African Heritage Celebration @ The ARC.Friday, December 6th 6:30 PM – 10:30 PM | Jamaican Heritage Celebration @ The Pavilion & The ARC.Saturday, December 7th10:00 AM | Historic Trail Tour by Alex Van Mecl @ Historic Train Station10:00 AM – 12:30 PM | Conversations with Artists & Curators @ Pavilion10:00 AM – 11:00 AM | Conversation with Dr. E. H. Malick Ndiaye & Artist Siriki Ky @ Pavilion11:30 AM – 12:30 PM | Conversation with Curator Phillip Thomas: Panel Discussion on "Aliveness and Livity" @ Pavilion1:00 PM – 6:00 PM | Children's Arts Craft and Fun Zone @ Perviz Avenue6:30 PM | Museum Night Cocktail Experience @ Historic Train Station.Sunday, December 8th All exhibitions open. No special eventsCreating Stronger Communities Through the ArtsWith a legacy of transforming communities through social and cultural empowerment, Ten North Group has made a lasting impact on the Opa-locka and greater North Miami-Dade area, promoting equitable access to housing, economic opportunity, and cultural engagement.

