Over 500 Buildings In Kryvyi Rih Remain Without Heating

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine shared this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Currently, 1,428 buildings in the city are heated, but 527 still lack heat. Fifty-one repair teams are working around the clock to restore services as quickly as possible. All crews are fully supplied with necessary materials. The city is also expecting reinforcements from other regions," stated Timur Tkachenko, Deputy and head of the task force managing the emergency response.

Yesterday alone, emergency repair teams managed to restore heating to 36 buildings.

Additionally, the State Emergency Service (SES) has established 281 Points of Invincibility in Kryvyi Rih. These centers provide warmth, hot meals, medical assistance, and psychological support. Officials report no current need for additional centers.

As reported, the Ministry of Development has set up an emergency task force in Kryvyi Rih to address the aftermath of system failures and expedite heating restoration efforts. The heating crisis continues to affect hundreds of residential buildings, as well as schools and healthcare facilities, leaving the situation critical.