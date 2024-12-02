Prominent ERISA Attorney Joins The Boston Office Of The Wagner Law Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Evelyn Haralampu

Prominent ERISA Attorney, Evelyn Haralampu, Joins the Boston Office of The Wagner Law Group

- Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing DirectorBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marcia S. Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , recognized as the nation's leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Evelyn Haralampu has joined the firm's Boston office as Partner.“Evelyn's reputation and experience in the areas of ERISA, employee benefits and executive compensation are unparalleled, and we are very excited that she is joining our firm” says Ms. Wagner.Ms. Haralampu advises clients on a wide array of ERISA, employee benefits, executive compensation and related taxation issues, having headed the employee benefits practice of a prominent Boston law firm for decades. She counsels businesses on deferred compensation in succession planning, and employee benefits and executive compensation in business transactions. Ms. Haralampu advises plan fiduciaries on their legal duties, including avoiding prohibited transactions, negotiating service contracts with benefits providers, and correcting operational failures of employee benefit plans. She designs and drafts executive compensation plans, severance arrangements, separation agreements, equity plans, deferred compensation and tax-qualified retirement plans, and advises on related tax issues. Ms. Haralampu counsels non-profit institutions on governance issues, 403(b) tax-sheltered annuities, and 457(f) executive compensation plans. She advises on the privacy protection of health information under HIPAA, and data privacy matters under Massachusetts law. She also represents clients before the IRS and U.S. Department of Labor.Ms. Haralampu has written many articles, has been quoted in many publications and regularly speaks at events on a wide variety of employee benefits and executive compensation issues. She has an AV® Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell, was listed as a Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Go-To Lawyer, Taxation for 2024 and has been named by The Best Lawyers in America© as a Best Lawyer in Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law since 2013. Evelyn received an LL.M in taxation from Boston University School of Law and is a graduate of Suffolk University Law School and Wellesley College.The Wagner Law GroupEstablished in 1996, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation's preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 45 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations, as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm's attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers® lists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by Best Lawyers® as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.

