AIFF Signs Commercial Rights Agreement With Shrachi Sports For 2024-25 Season

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The All India Federation signed a commercial rights agreement for its premier competitions including I-League, I-League 2, IWL, Senior National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy and Senior Women's National Football Championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy with Shrachi Sports Endeavour Private Limited for producing and broadcasting 338 matches in the 2024-25 season.

These senior men and women club leagues and national championship matches will be streamed on the SSEN app, and 110 of the 132 I-League matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

"This significant partnership will help Indian football to get necessary exposure,” said AIFF Secretary General Mr Anilkumar.

Rahul Todi, Managing Director, Shrachi Sports, said,“It is indeed a historic day for Shrachi Sports to be partnering with AIFF. This will provide a platform for men and women players to showcase their talents to national and international audiences with high-quality HD content. With this partnership, Shrachi shows its commitment towards being part of India's growing sports ecosystem."

Earlier, before the start of the I-League season last month, participating teams threatened to pull out of the competition due to the non-fulfilment of the broadcasting deal by the AIFF.