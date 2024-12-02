Metavia To Present At The Emerging Growth Conference In December
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
MetaVia Inc. (Nasdaq: MTVA ),
a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced
that Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer and Marshall H. Woodworth, Chief financial Officer, will present a company update at the Emerging Growth conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 4:10 pm ET.
After the presentation, MetaVia management will open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to [email protected] ,
or ask your questions during the event.
Please register using this link
to attend the virtual conference and receive any updates that are released. To schedule a meeting with management outside of the conference, please contact Michael Miller at [email protected] .
About MetaVia
MetaVia Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity, and is developing DA-1241 for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists. DA-1241 is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In pre-clinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control.
For more information, please visit .
Contacts:
MetaVia
Marshall H. Woodworth
Chief Financial Officer
+1-857-299-1033
[email protected]
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
[email protected]
