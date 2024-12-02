Spectral Capital Announces James M. Babcock, Venture Capitalist To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

decentralized cloud infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it has appointed James M. Babcock to its advisory board.

"Trained at Harvard Law School, experienced as a private equity investor in Australia and the US and with operating experience in cutting edge materials science, James brings enormous value to Spectral.

He and his family office, Cthulhu Ventures, have pioneered investments in emerging including low-light photovoltaics, pharmaceuticals, mycelium derived leather, next generation ballistic composites and a large number of green chemistry ventures. We are excited to have James bring his experience in selecting, funding and growing emerging technology companies to Spectral." said

Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral Capital.

After graduating from Harvard Law School, James M. Babcock began his career at an Australian private equity firm and then transitioned to managing investments in a wide-variety of industries.

Many of the investments James worked on were incubated out of the Warner-Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry ("WBI"), which has pioneered dozens of novel approaches to environmentally responsible industrial chemicals.

Most recently, James has served as CEO of Collaborative Aggregates, a company that sells pavement preservation technologies developed at WBI.

These technologies have the potential to dramatically lower the carbon footprint of infrastructure projects.



"Large technology companies have had a monopoly on cloud hosting services-which are poised to become amongst the largest infrastructure businesses in the world.

These markets are ripe for disruption through decentralization and innovative security solutions.

Spectral is pioneering in both areas and I am excited to help accelerate its growth as an advisor." Said James M. Babock.

"James has a brilliant mind, deep experience in high growth companies, and a network that includes co-investments with some of the world's largest companies.

I am excited to work with him to help Spectral realize its growth and performance goals.

I think he will have a huge impact on our success." Said Spectral Chairman Sean Michael Brehm.

About Spectral Capital Corporation: Founded in 2000 and based in Seattle, Washington, Spectral Capital (OTCQB:FCCN ) is a technology startup accelerator and quantum incubator. We specialize in Quantum as a Service (QaaS), leveraging our proprietary Distributed Quantum Ledger Database technology (DQ-LDB) to offer secure, advanced storage and computing solutions.

