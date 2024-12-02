Charnock Hospital Launches ECMO Services And Second Cath Lab In Newtown, Kolkata

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 2nd December, 2024: Charnock Hospital has introduced ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) services and a Second Cath Lab, marking a significant milestone in critical and cardiac care for Newtown and its surrounding areas.



ECMO, a sophisticated life support system, temporarily replaces heart and lung functions for critically ill patients, offering hope in life-threatening situations. Charnock Hospital is the first in Newtown to provide this advanced service, filling a vital gap in the region's healthcare.



The Second Cath Lab, equipped with advanced technologies like HD IVUS, FFR/DFR, and ROTAPRO, enhances the hospital's capacity to perform life-saving cardiac procedures such as angiograms and angioplasties. With over 400 cases monthly, more than 5000 cases annually and "zero" on-table mortality, the hospital's cardiology department continues to set benchmarks for excellence.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Prashant Sharma, MD of Charnock Hospital, stated,“Today, we are pleased to introduce ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) at Charnock Hospital, a significant advancement in our critical care capabilities. This technology provides vital support to patients facing severe heart and lung failure, offering them the best possible chance at recovery when traditional treatments may not be enough. Our goal is to ensure that critically ill patients receive the highest standard of care at the most crucial moments. For the residents of Newtown, this marks the first-ever availability of ECMO services in the area, reflecting our ongoing commitment to improving health outcomes and expanding access to advanced medical treatments. This addition to our facility underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving healthcare needs of the region.”



Attended by leading medical professionals, the inauguration showcased Charnock Hospital's dedication to raising healthcare standards and ensuring the community has access to cutting-edge, empathetic treatment.



Charnock Hospital is a 300 bed NABH Accredited Super Specialty Hospital near Kolkata Airport with a clear focus on high end Tertiary & Quaternary care treatments like Cardiology, Neuro Medicine, Neuro Surgery, Gastroenterology. Nephrology, Organ Transplant, Pulmonology, Burn, etc. having state-of-the-art Infrastructure including 100 ICU , PICU, NICU beds, Modular OTs, world class German and American medical equipment, Full Time Doctors and beautiful ambience. Our motto is Patient First and every care giver at Charnock Hospital strives to give the best care possible.

Company :-Media Connect

Email :...