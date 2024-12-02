Shura Council Endorses Draft State Budget For 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council held its regular weekly session, on Monday, in the Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Council's premises, presided over by HE Speaker of the Council, Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the outset of the session, the Shura Council praised HH the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's participation, alongside Their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, in the 45th GCC Summit, which was held in the sisterly State of Kuwait, on Sunday.

The Shura Council lauded the constructive outcomes of this summit which would undoubtedly contribute to bolstering the joint Gulf action, expressing its pride in the keenness of HH the Amir and leaders of GCC countries to promote the Gulf unity and achieve integration among GCC countries for the good and interest of their peoples.

In addition, the council welcomed the ceasefire agreement in the sister Lebanese Republic, expressing its hope that this would represent a vital step toward ending the suffering of the Lebanese people and restoring stability to the region.

The council hoped that such a step would be a prelude to broader efforts to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and the onslaught on the West Bank, in pursuit of achieving the just and comprehensive peace that meets the Arab peoples aspirations.

The Shura Council reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering and supportive position for everything that enhances peace and stability in the region, in addition to providing peaceful solutions that maintain the peoples' rights and end their suffering.

Thereafter, HE Secretary-General of the Shura Council, Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud, presented the agenda for the session, during which the minutes of the previous session were approved.

The council endorsed, during the session, the draft state budget for the fiscal year 2025, along with the bill for the adoption of the general budget and submitted them to the esteemed government after reviewing the content outlined in the report of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee on the draft general budget and discussing its details.

On the other hand, the council discussed a bill amending certain provisions of the Civil Human Resources Law No.15 of 2016, submitted by the esteemed government, and decided to refer it to the Social Affairs, Labor, and Housing Committee for further perusal and submission of its report accordingly.

The Council approved a bill amending certain provisions of Law No. 16 of 2018, regarding the regulation of non-Qataris' ownership and usufruct of properties and decided to refer it to the esteemed government.

This decision followed the review of the report submitted by the Health, General Services, and Environment Committee, subsequent to the discussion of the provisions of the bill by Their Excellencies, the members of the Shura Council.