Drugs Valued At Rs 68.03 Crore Seized In Mizoram

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Dec 2 (IANS) In a significant haul of drugs in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles in a joint operation with state seized huge quantities of drugs worth Rs 68.03 crore on Monday in Champhai district, bordering Myanmar.

Assam Rifles sources said that Myanmar nationals during the operation abandoned the drugs and fled to their country.

The sources added that acting on secret information, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram police launched operations at the Zokhawthar areas along the India-Myanmar frontier and seized 22.676 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, contained in 19 packets.

During the operation, the Assam Rifles troops and the police personnel observed the movement of a suspect crossing the Tiau River with a brown sack.

On being challenged, the drug peddler abandoned the consignment and fled towards Myanmar.

An Assam Rifles statement said that this operation underscores the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles and local authorities to disrupt drug cartels operating in the border regions.

The seized contraband has been handed over to the Police in Zokhawthar for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Assam Rifles remains resolute in its mission to secure the India-Myanmar border and safeguard Mizoram's communities from the menace of narcotics trafficking, the statement said.

In less than two weeks, the Assam Rifles along with other law enforcing agencies in two separate operations seized drugs worth Rs 102 crore in Tripura and Mizoram.

On November 24, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Customs, seized one kg of Crystal Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 16 crore from Badharghat, on the outskirts of Tripura's capital city Agartala.

On November 20, the Assam Rifles and state police jointly seized 28.520 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, 52 grams of Heroin worth Rs 85.95 crore and a foreign Pistol in three separate operations in Mizoram's Champhai district.

Assam Rifles sources said that two Myanmar nationals were apprehended with these drugs.

Mizoram, southern Assam, and Tripura become an easy corridor for drugs ferrying after being smuggled from Myanmar.

Varied drugs, especially heroin and highly addictive methamphetamine tablets are often smuggled into the northeastern states of India from Myanmar, which shares a 1,643-km unfenced border with four northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km).