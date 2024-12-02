Uttarakhand To Host 38Th National Games From Jan 28 To Feb 14: IOA

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced that the 38th National Games will be hosted by Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14, 2025. This grand event will bring together the finest from across the nation to compete in a total of 36 sporting disciplines, showcasing the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence.

As per the original Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the IOA and the Uttarakhand State Olympic Association (USOA) in 2014, the National Games were set to include competitions in 34 sports disciplines. These sports disciplines were reconfirmed by the IOA in 2019.

In 2023, the Government of Uttarakhand reaffirmed its readiness to host the National Games with all 34 agreed sports, with infrastructure development progressing smoothly. The IOA president and the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC), in its recent meeting, approved 32 sports disciplines and four demonstration sports events for the 38th National Games.

"The 38th National Games in Uttarakhand promise to be a landmark event in promoting both traditional and modern sports in India. The inclusion of demonstration sports like Kalarippayattu, Yogasana, Mallakhambh, and Rafting reflects our commitment to honouring India's rich heritage while encouraging new opportunities for athletes. Uttarakhand has made commendable efforts to ensure world-class facilities, and we look forward to a successful celebration of sportsmanship," said IOA president PT Usha.