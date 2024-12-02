Fidan warns of rising armament and nuclear threat at TRT world forum

(MENAFN) Turkey’s Foreign Hakan Fidan warned on Saturday that the increasing armament in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions could push the world "on the edge of the cliff, ending up with a nuclear war threat."



“As history reminds us, the vicious circle of armament race and mistrust can bring the world on the edge of the cliff, ending up with the nuclear war threat,” Fidan stated at the TRT World Forum 2024 in Istanbul.



Fidan emphasized that the global system is currently facing two conventional wars, both with global consequences, and noted that Turkey is “just at the center of these wars.”



"The stability in the Middle East, South Caucasus, and the eastern Mediterranean, as well as the Black Sea is a primary goal for us," he stated.



Fidan also pointed out that the international system is confronting political, military, economic, and environmental challenges, underscoring that humanity is experiencing a critical geopolitical period in response to these challenges.



He added that the UN, created for the “maintenance of international peace and security," has failed to fulfill its mission.

