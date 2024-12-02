Starbucks opens cafe with view of N-Korea

(MENAFN) Starbucks has opened a café in the Aegibong Peace Ecopark in Gimpo, South Korea, offering visitors a view of North Korea across the Han River. Located near the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the café's terrace allows patrons to gaze into the North Korean town of Kaephung, just over a kilometer away. On clear days, telescopes enable visitors to observe North Korean villagers. The DMZ, established after the Korean War armistice in 1953, remains heavily militarized, with North Korea’s artillery positioned along the border.



The park is situated on ‘Hill 154,’ a site of fierce battles during the Korean War, and requires visitors to undergo a background check before entry. The opening of Starbucks in the DMZ is seen as a symbol of South Korea’s security strength, showcasing the presence of a prominent capitalist brand in a region marked by tension. The café’s debut comes amid rising tensions, with North Korea recently launching trash-filled balloons into the South and placing artillery units on standby in response to South Korean actions.



